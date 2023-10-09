Hawaii Car Shipping: Rules to Know

Going to Hawaii is a dream of many. Whether you travel as a tourist or plan to move there, these paradise islands offer a lot for a comfortable and carefree life. When you go to Hawaii, there’s a good chance you’ll need a car. Sure, you can buy or rent it, but it’s much more cost-effective to transport it there by boat, provided you already have a car.

When you plan to ship a car to Hawaii, you must not do it unprepared. Apart from the fact that you have to think about the choice of carrier, the vehicle preparation, and planning your trip, you also need to be familiar with the rules that will ensure your vehicle transport to Hawaii goes smoothly.

Know Carrier’s Shipping Rules

Considering Hawaii shipping is overseas, there are certain rules that carriers must adhere to, and they apply the same to their clients. For example, there are sizing restrictions regarding shipped vehicles. So, if you have an oversized truck, pick-up, or a limo, get in touch with your carrier to arrange specialized shipping.

Next, your car must be serviced and cleaned, with an almost empty tank and inflated tires. Make sure to get all movable parts out, like radio, mats, anti-theft systems, and toll tags, and remove all add-ons like bars and tails. In case you transport a modified vehicle, you need to be honest with a carrier about that, as your four-wheeler might require specialized service or protection, which carries extra fees.

As your car will be thoroughly inspected before shipping, you need to leave the keys to your carrier. Also, leave all compartments, jacks, and storage spots open. In case any of this isn’t accessible, that’ll delay vehicle shipping to Hawaii, which again incurs extra costs.

Gather Your Paperwork

Although the process of car transportation to Hawaii is a bit more complex than on the mainland, finding a shipping company and booking their services is simple. If you plan your trip months in advance, it’s good to organize vehicle hauling on time. Early booking can save you stress but also bring some savings, especially if you’re not strict about the pick-up and delivery date.

As for papers, you definitely need your driver’s license and proof of identity if you are the owner. In case you lease a car or have a lien, you need a letter of authorization from a leaser or lien issuer. More details on car liens find here.

Also, you need proof of your current car title and registration. In case your spouse or someone else is in a title, they need to be present during drop-off and pick-up, too, or at least give you a notarized letter of authorization.

Prepare Your Car

We’ve already mentioned that your four-wheeler must be in working condition before drop-off. Do any repairs to keep the vehicle in driving condition and ensure all systems are operational. Check all fluid levels and top them up, except for fuel, as already explained. The car battery must also be at its maximum.

In case you utilize alternative fuels like propane or natural gas, think about removing the tank completely, and then buying a new one in Hawaii. That’s a good idea, especially if your car is older. In the case of e-vehicles, charge them no more than 50% of battery capacity. You can always contact a carrier to check whether these vehicles have special shipping instructions.

Shipping Prices and How to Lower Them

As for transport, you can leave all logistics to a shipping company. From any part of the US to ship your four-wheeler, you can arrange everything with your carrier. They can provide full door-to-door service, so you don’t have to lift a finger but be ready to pay more for that service.

In case you want to ship your vehicle more budget-friendly, you can drive it to the port and pick it up from a Hawaiian port upon arrival. You can also choose terminal-to-terminal service, which is cheaper than delivering a car to your address. If you can’t make it, you can engage someone to do it for you. In that case, you need to give them a letter of authorization.

More tips on saving on cutting vehicle shipping costs are below:

https://www.cartalk.com/car-shipping/expert-tips-on-how-to-save-money-on-car-shipping

When transporting to Hawaii, your vehicle must pass a strict inspection before drop-off and upon off-loading. Ensure there’s no personal stuff in the car and that it has been thoroughly cleaned before shipping. If the carrier’s check detects anything suspicious, you will have to pay for cleaning and re-inspection, plus you may face penalties.

Before sending your vehicle off to Hawaii, you need to know certain rules. That’s the only way to esure safe, fast, and carefree transport of your four wheeler, which won’t cost you an arm and a leg.