How To Plan An Ultimate Road Trip Around Scotland

So, you have decided that you want to see what Scotland has to offer but will you simply visit one place, or would you prefer to go on a road trip? There are so many stunning destinations in Scotland that should be on your bucket list and often, the best way to see them all is by driving around. Planning a road trip isn’t like planning a regular holiday as you have a few other things to consider. Here are some of our best tips to help you do this.

How Will You Travel?

The first thing that you need to decide when planning your ultimate road trip around Scotland is which vehicle you are going to take. Some people like to go by car, but others prefer to have a bit more of a luxurious journey by buying luxury motorhomes. If you take a motorhome, you can avoid having to pay for hotels everywhere you go. This will give you a lot more freedom and still allow you to have a luxurious trip.

Check Out Some Popular Routes

If you are planning the ultimate road trip around Scotland, you need to make sure that you are planning your route. There are so many excellent places that you can visit but if you don’t have a lot of time to spare, you will need a planned route. The good news is that there are some famous routes around Scotland already set out. Check out the South West Coastal 300 or the North Coast 500 for a great trip.

Make A List Of Must-Visit Attractions

Do you already have an idea of some of the things that you want to do when you go on your road trip? Would you like to take a dip in Loch Lomond? Would you like to walk down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh or visit the castle? If you have some things that you really want to visit, then you should make a list to ensure you don’t miss out. You might even benefit from booking some tickets in advance to save some time when you are there.

Bring All Of The Essentials

Finally, you need to make sure that you bring all of the essentials on your road trip. This includes food for some of the longer journeys, activities if you are bringing kids and of course, a first aid kit. There are some road trip essentials that you’ll need to pack and there are tons of guides online that can help you with this. You can never be too prepared!

Get Planning

If you are hoping to visit Scotland this year, then you should make sure that you are ready for a very exciting road trip. Start with the vehicle that you will use to travel in and consider some of the attractions that you will want to visit. The more you plan, the easier it will be to pull off the ultimate road trip.