How to Travel Across Europe on a Budget

Many people believe that Europe is the heart of tourism. The fact is that you will surely be delighted with the narrow streets, ancient architecture and amazing locations. Your vacation is the perfect time to visit Italy, France, Switzerland, or even Poland. The choice of the country depends on your preference and needs. Moreover, you can travel across Europe on a budget. So how to get positive emotions and not spend a lot of money? Here are the key tips to help you!

Traveling by Bus

Have you ever wondered how expensive it is to rent a car in Europe? Plus, you can waste your monthly salary on taxi services. But, do you want to spend a lot of money traveling to European cities? How about an alternative? You can use the bus. There are lots of companies that provide bus tours and travel across Europe. FlixBus and Busabout are the two largest tourist transport companies.

However, you can choose other options if you are not satisfied with the pricing policy.

Traveling by Budget Airline

Low-cost airlines like Skyscanner and Momondo will help you see the beauty of Europe without spending a lot of money. The fact is that not all people like to spend 7-12 hours on the bus. Therefore, air travel can save you a lot of time. Plus, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to visit your favorite country. Choose the most suitable air carrier, and you will not have to worry about money. Plus, most modern aircraft are comfortable enough that you won’t feel much of a difference if you decide to travel.

Traveling By Train

If you are not in a hurry, you can buy a train ticket and enjoy your trip around Europe. Imagine driving through Switzerland and seeing mountains and lakes on your way to the train station. Isn't this a great pastime? You can enjoy the local beauty without paying a cent. All you need to do is buy a ticket and something tasty to enjoy traveling by train.

Traveling Europe Using BlaBlaCar

You’ve probably heard about BlaBlaCar at least once. It is an international travel companion search service. Let’s say you want to leave Milan and visit Barcelona, ​​but you don’t have enough money to rent a car or buy a ticket. Download the BlaBlaCar app and find a driver who will go in the same direction. Typically, the price of your trip will be half that of a bus. Some people may even give you a ride for free. However, it would help if you did not rely solely on the good Samaritans. Try not to spend all your money to be able to travel with this service.

Traveling by Rental Campervan

Let’s say you want to see the greatest European landmarks but don’t want to spend money on hotels. Then it would help if you rented a campervan. The fact is that this option will allow you to spend the night anywhere. You can even cook food in such a vehicle and take a shower. Moreover, renting such cars is much cheaper than a week spent in hotels. In addition, you can plan your trip yourself and not depend on the tour operator or transport companies. In a way, this is the life that hippies and nomads practice.

Traveling by Rental Bike

If you are not afraid to spend the night in the open air, you can rent a bike and travel around Europe. This option is suitable for extreme lovers who want to see every location. Plus, you can stop at any foot of a mountain, lake, or local landmark. In addition, your bike can help you avoid traffic jams and narrow streets.

Hitchhiking

Hitchhiking is the most affordable way to get to a city or location. The fact is that many European drivers help tourists to get anywhere for free. In addition, the crime rate in these countries is not very high, so the risk level is low. However, some drivers will still ask you to pay for fuel or buy something at the nearest gas station. But this travel format will still be cheaper than any bus ticket. Plus you can travel in any direction and meet new people.

Conclusion

Now you know about the ways to travel in Europe. Choose one of the above options, and you will not have to spend a lot of money. Moreover, you will surely get unforgettable emotions and be able to have a good time. All you need is to choose the format of your trip and the desired level of comfort.