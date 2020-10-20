Incredible Oceanic Tours in Hawaii

A trip to Big Island isn’t only something to enjoy during daylight hours – instead, wait for the sun to set before heading out on a tailored adventure – whether it’s a luxurious after-dark cruise, or taking a trip to sing karaoke at a local dive bar.

Manta Ray Night Snorkelling, Canoeing or Diving

For snorkellers who are six-years and older, the option to explore a surreal oceanic wonderland off Kona as the sun sets is a bucket list one!

Off the shores of Big Island, Manta Ray make their homes, and the tour takes place in a tranquil, shallow bay that is protected from harsh surf. When the boat drops anchor, plankton tend to drift closer to the lights which has the Manta’s follow on to get their supper.

As they feed, visitors and locals alike have the chance to experience this incredible sight in a variety of ways and leave viewers in awe of the ‘butterflies of the sea’. Depending on which activity provider you book with, you’ll have the chance to snorkel, dive or even canoe alongside these incredible marine mammals.

Honolulu City Lights Sunset Sail

Depending on who you book with, this evening tour is available for groups with an average of 15 members and lasts for around an hour – or three.

While you can definitely enjoy the view of the city lights from a high vantage point, if hiking is your thing, going on one of the charter boats will, like getting the best odds online, give you the ability to see the city lights sparkling off the ocean waters as you sip on complimentary beverages or sway to the music that plays in the background. It’s an ideal way to end a day of exploring on foot, and the colours of the sunset painting the water are often a secondary benefit that travellers rave about.

Shaxi’s Karaoke Dive Bar Tour

The only karaoke bar tour in Waikiki, Shaxi’s Dive Bar Tour will allow you to experience a local nightlife scene in one of four dive bars, and you’ll be ferried around the different locations with a friendly Shaxi driver.

Drinking, singing, mingling with locals and ordering standard dive bar fare is a trip you’ll remember. The Shaxi driver will pick you up at your accommodation, take you to each dive bar, and return you to your establishment once the tour is done.

Waikiki After Dark With A Local O’ahu Guide

For two people, the tour of Waikiki after dark will takes around 2 hours and it includes stop-offs at cultural attractions such as the Diamond Head State Monument. Not only historical, the tour will include a brush with the various nightlife attractions, as you view the unique architecture and interact with locals. A word to the wise is that the Friday night tours from 19:30 will include a viewing of the weekly fireworks over the Hilton’s Hawaiian Lagoon, which is a truly memorable sight.