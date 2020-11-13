Life Changing Holiday Destinations

They say that a change is as good as a holiday. Though, in some cases a holiday can be so life altering that it propagates a change, at least as far as world perspective is concerned. Yes, there are some destinations that can shake beliefs, put reality into perspective, and really alter a life.

These are some of the destinations that have this power. As far as having a holiday is concerned, the following locations may just be life altering.

Denali National Park

Located in Alaska, there is simply no explaining how stunning this national park really is. The 6 million acres stretch off as far as the eye can see, yet there is only a single road that crosses the entirety of the area. This means, as you might expect, that it is as close to untouched, Arctic wilderness as it is possible to get.

Spending time out here may well alter perspective forever, especially considering that, depending how far you travel into the park, and where you decide to stay, you will experience true separation from civilization.

The Caribbean

The Caribbean? Yes, all of it. Or at least as much as you can see via a private yacht. It isn’t as expensive, or complicated as it sounds, since there are many companies that offer the service.

Plus, once you have truly sailed along the Caribbean, stopping at a few key, truly exotic locations along the way, your perception the world may well be changed forever. The various untouched shores, tiny tropical islands, and other incredible sites tell of a reality you may not have believed actually exists. Yet, it does, if you have seen it with your own eyes or not.

Great Barrier Reef

Speaking of locations that exist, regardless if you have seen them with your own eyes, we have the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Those who snorkel at the reef all generally tend to say the same thing; it feels like you are on another planet. Billions upon billions of living organisms can be seen, up close, many of which appear so bizarre as to be alien.

The Great Barrier Reef is made up of 2,900 reefs, which are collectively in a protected wildlife zone. But, despite being protected, warming waters are altering the ecosystem. So best to see it now.

Drakensburg

Lastly, and perhaps the most incredible of all, we have the Drakensburg Mountains in South Africa. Otherwise known as the Dragon Mountains, this vast range of immense mountains are a truly breath-taking sight to behold. In fact, many have suggested that Peter Jackson had his eye on this area, before eventually settling on New Zealand. It isn’t difficult to see why.

From challenging hikes, to relaxing cycling tours, exploring this immense, seemingly endless region is nothing short of life altering.