Must Do Things when Traveling to Hawaii

Are you planning on traveling to Hawaii and curious to find out what you could possibly get up to? Hawaii is a beautiful island state that is home to impeccable beaches, breath-taking nature and the richest of cultures.

While traveling in Hawaii, you are sure to find things to do that interest you. Whether you are into nature, wildfire, adventure, food or fashion.

Try Out Poke

This dish consists of chunky raw fish that is chopped into bite sized pieces and tossed in a salad base. This dish may be eaten as an appetizer or a main course. Traditional forms of Poke are made from skipjack tuna natively known as aku and octopus natively known as tako. Of course, modern forms of poke have been created and popular adaptations consist of salmon.

Take Up a Cooking Class

If you happen to enjoy cooking, why not take up a cooking class while in Hawaii? This is the perfect way to not only experience Hawaiian delicacies but to also be able to learn how to prepare them. This will come in handy whenever you miss Hawaiian food back in your country. There are various cooking classes that you can choose to attend. If you want to be taught by a professional chef, you can find classes that are suitable and if prefer learning from a native at the comfort of their own home, you’ll be certain to find these cooking classes too.

For the Adventure Seekers

If you are into outdoor activities, Hawaii offers a number of these to cater to all types of adrenaline junkies. Whether you enjoy water or mountain activities, your trip to Hawaii will be worthwhile. For the water lovers, have a look at snorkelling and scuba diving. Water activities are extremely popular in Hawaii because the state is surrounded by phenomenal beaches.

Best places to snorkel in Kauai is Tunnels Beach, which is one of the most popular spots due to its semi-circular reef. If you’re around Oahu and want to snorkel, Hanauma Bay is a perfect option. Want to explore the under waters through scuba diving? One of the best places to experience scuba diving in Kauai is Sheraton Caves. This is one of the most requested Kauai diving sites.

Immerse Yourself in the Hawaiian Culture

Are you a traveller who is keen on experiencing the culture of the place you're planning on visiting? Taking up a hula dance class is the best way to socialize with the locals, learn a bit more about their culture and history behind this dance. The great part about the hula dancing classes is that there aren't any age restrictions. However, not everyone enjoys dancing. So, if you are not a fan of dancing, you can opt for watching a hula performance that is performed by professional hula dancers.

Other great performances you can attend while in Hawaii are Hawaiian concerts where their native singers showcase their talent. Music is a universal language and while you may not understand a particular language, what you are touched by are the emotions and feelings exuded through the performance.