The Fifteen Most Exotic Flowers You Can See Traveling The World

Flowers have long been admired and celebrated by humans around the world. They come in a wide range of shapes, sizes and colors which make them an ideal choice for adding beauty to any garden or bouquet. From star-shaped petals to vibrant tropical blooms, here are 15 of the most beautiful flowers you’ll ever see! Whether you’re looking for something exotic or a classic bloom, these stunning flowers are sure to bring joy to your home or garden.

So why not get planting and enjoy the beauty of nature right in your own backyard?

1. Daisy

Although they might not seem exotic, daisies have been an icon of beauty since ancient Greece. These cheerful white or yellow flowers with their unmistakable black centers can be found growing in fields all over the world and are perfect for adding charm to any garden or bouquet. It’s no wonder daisies are one of the best-selling birthday flowers.

2. Bird Of Paradise

Native to South Africa and found growing in warm climates like Florida, California, Hawaii and Mexico, this vibrant flower looks like a bird with its unique petal design resembling wings or a beak.

It is also known as a Strelitzia, and is used as a symbol for freedom and immortality. Its bright colors make it one of the most striking tropical flowers around.

3. Corpse Flower

This rare flower is native to the Sumatra island in Indonesia and has a unique smell that some liken to rotting flesh, giving it its name.

It blooms infrequently and can take up to seven years before flowering again, so if you’re lucky enough to see one of these spectacular blooms, count yourself fortunate!

4. African Violet

Found throughout Africa, Asia, India and even Madagascar, African Violets have become one of the most well-known houseplants thanks to their velvety leaves and colorful blooms. These delightful little plants come in a variety of colors such as pink, white, purple and even blue!

They feature five petals that surround their center with a star-shaped pattern and have fuzzy leaves – making them the perfect addition to any home.

African Violets love bright light and still air so make sure you place them in a spot where they’ll get plenty of sunlight but not too much wind. With the right care, these flowers can bloom almost all year round!

5. Orchid

There are over 25,000 varieties of orchids, so it’s no surprise they make this list! You can find orchids in all colors, shapes and sizes and they’re some of the most exotic and beautiful flowers out there.

Some special varieties to look for are Vanilla Orchids which have a sweet vanilla scent and are the true source of vanilla beans, or Lady Slipper Orchids which have an interesting pouch-like shape.

6. Bird Of Heaven

Native to China, the Bird of Heaven is a beautiful flower that features deep purple petals with yellow and white centers. It’s known for its striking resemblance to a bird in flight, hence its name.

The long stems are ideal for bouquets or vases and their sweet aroma make them a popular choice for gardens. They usually bloom during late summer and have five or six flat petals that splay out like an open wingspan around the bright center of the flower.

7. Star Of Bethlehem

This delicate little flower is native to the Mediterranean and can be found in gardens or wildflower fields throughout Europe. It has six white petals surrounding its yellow center, giving it a star-like shape.

8. Heliconia

Native to tropical regions like Central America and the Caribbean, you’ll find these vibrant flowers growing in humid climates around the world. They come in a wide range of colors from bright red to pink and yellow and some have up to thirty petals!

9. Bromeliad

You will find these colorful flowers growing in humid climates around the world and they are native to tropical rainforests throughout Central and South America.

They have large pineapple-shaped leaves that surround a central inflorescence, which is where all of their vibrant petals can be found.

10. Passionflower

This exotic flower is native to Mexico and Central America but can also be found throughout Europe and North America in gardens or wildflower fields.

It has long vines that carry vibrant purple, blue or white flowers with a star-shaped pattern of petals surrounding its center.

11. Dahlia

Native to Mexico, this iconic flower can be found in gardens around the world due to its popularity as an ornamental plant.

With up to fifty petals on each bloom, the dahlia comes in various colors like red, pink, orange and yellow – making it one of the most beautiful flowers you’ll ever see!

12. Hibiscus

Widely found in warm climates such as Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean, this iconic flower has five petals surrounding its big center and comes in a multitude of colors including pink, yellow, red and orange.

It’s known for its beautiful appearance as well as being used in many traditional medicines, especially as a tasty and colorful tea.

13. Lotus

This majestic flower is native to Asia but can also be found growing in ponds and lakes throughout Europe and North America.

Its showy white blooms are some of the most striking flowers you’ll ever see – making it a popular symbol of beauty and serenity around the world.

14. Frangipani

Also known as Plumeria, this tropical flower is native to Central and South America but can also be found in other warm climates like Hawaii and Australia.

It comes in a range of vibrant colors including pink, yellow and orange with a strong sweet fragrance that makes it one of the most beautiful flowers in the world.

15. Sunflower

Native to North America, sunflowers are unmistakable due to their bright yellow petals that resemble beams of sunshine. Not only are they beautiful, but they are also a nutritional powerhouse – containing healthy fats, vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium and Vitamin B6.

Sunflowers make an excellent addition to salads and stir fries due to their high vitamin content!

In Conclusion

No matter what kind of flowers you are actually looking for, these 15 show-stoppers are sure to add a unique beauty to any garden or bouquet – and you won’t even need to travel to see them all. Plant some of them and enjoy their dazzling colors and captivating fragrances in your own backyard – you won’t regret it!