Things to experience on a Margaret River Wine Tour

Some people always go on their first Margaret River wine tour with the intention of sampling only, but don’t forget to go all in and treat yourself to a full experience! Remember, the Margaret River area is home to more than 90 wineries, so it’s easy to recreate your own personal experience. Whether you opt for a day trip or two or a night out on the town, there are plenty of options.

Not only do you get an expert-guided tour of some of the country’s oldest and most prestigious vineyards, but you also get access to many exclusive onsite experiences and amenities that can be hard to come by elsewhere.

The Margaret River region spans 250,000 hectares and features more than 300 days of sunshine per year. With its picturesque landmarks, striking landscapes, and welcoming people, the region has been lauded by participants on numerous wine tours. The following 5 spots are ones that should be visited in order to fully appreciate this beautiful part of Australia:

1. Caves

One of the most popular spots to visit on your Margaret River Wine Tour is the Margaret River Caves. Located near Cowaramup, they are thought to be the oldest rock art gallery in Australia. The caves consist of a series of tunnels that were carved out by early Aboriginal inhabitants, who lived here for over 50,000 years. The caves are full of examples from the Hopi-Watataua and Thudaythu peoples.

2. Margaret River Winery Tour

Perfect for those who like to sample a range of the region’s wines, this three-hour tour begins at an award-winning winery where you will learn about the region’s wine-making history and taste a variety of wines, along with cheese and bread in an on-site cafe. Afterwards, you will be taken to vineyards where some of Margaret River’s most successful red, white and sparkling wines are produced.

3. Margaret River Valley Tour

This tour begins and ends at the Ramey Winery, where you will be taken through a number of wine-producing properties, including unusual projects by emerging producers (limestone wine). You will also see a range of trails, farm animals, and learn about the history of the district and its wineries.

4. Margaret River Chocolate Tour

A great way to spend a sunny day, this Margaret River Wine Tour takes you around various region’s most well-known chocolate producers, including four of Margaret River’s top chocolate brands (Ramey, Thandie and Cowaramup) to learn about their histories, meet the team behind them and sample some delicious wares.

5. Riverside Cruise

For a fun way to see the region’s most stunning scenery, this cruise takes you around the Margaret River estuary for a few hours on board a luxury cruiser. You will get to see some of the region’s best wine-producing areas from the water, learn about their history and wine production, sample some of their locally made products and enjoy an all-inclusive lunch.

If you’re looking for a great wine tour to head off on this summer, look no further than the Margaret River Wine Tour. On the trip, you’ll visit the region’s most iconic and beautiful sites during wine-tasting sessions.