Traveling is one of those things that everyone agrees on – it’s a fun, exciting adventure and most of us would jump at it any opportunity we were given the option to. There is always something new to discover, something different to see and something unique to taste. While we might go green with envy when we see our friends posting pictures of their travels on Facebook and Instagram, it also inspires us to start planning our next vacation. If you are looking to travel somewhere soon and to take a dream holiday, take a look at some of the top world heritage sites to visit.

Machu Pichu, Peru

Towering 2,430 metres above sea level, Machu Pichu is what backpacking dreams are made of. The iconic landmark is situated on the slopes of the Andes mountain range. Machu Pichu is representative of the legacy of the Inca civilization, but there is still a fair bit of debate as to why exactly it was built. However, many agree that this religious, ceremonial, agricultural and astronomical sanctuary is certainly a sight to behold.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Most seasoned travellers agree that no tour of Australia would be complete without a trip to the Great Barrier Reef. The World Heritage Site contains the largest collection of coral reefs on the planet, as well as over 1,500 species of fish and 240 species of bird. The reef is also home to a diverse range of crustaceans, anemones and marine worms. Should you choose to go snorkelling, you might also encounter giant clams, parrot fish and giant sea turtles. If you aren’t a fan of getting wet, you can also opt to enjoy the reef from the comfort of a glass-bottomed boat.

Yellowstone National Park, USA

The USA's Yellowstone National Park is one of the country's finest nature reserves. A blend of natural beauty and rugged wilderness, Yellowstone is home to bison, elk and grizzly bears. Moreover, this national park also houses the largest concentration of natural geysers in the world. There are over 300 of them, the most famous being Old Faithful, so named because it erupts every 44 minutes to two hours every day, much to the delight of tourists who travel from far and wide. Yellowstone also has beautiful waterfalls, the biggest of which is called Lower Falls and is said to be nearly twice the size of the falls at Niagara.

Kathmandu Valley, Nepal

Kathmandu has long been viewed as a place filled with mystery and beauty. If you ever travel to Nepal, do not miss out on the opportunity to visit the Kathmandu Valley. Located at the foothills of the Himalayas, the area is the home of two Buddhist stupas, two Hindu temples and three secular sites, all of which are of religious and cultural significance. One of the most famous and holiest Buddhist sites in the world is also in Nepal. Soudhanath Stupa was built in the 14th Century and dominates the skyline. It is said that the stupa’s eyes follow your every move.