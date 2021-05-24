Vacation 101: Your Guide to All the Disney Resorts

Over 58 million people visit Disney World each year.

If you’re going to be one of the millions of people visiting Disney World, you might want to stay in one of the popular Disney resorts.

But what is the best Disney resort for your vacation? Make sure that you keep reading to find out!

Polynesian Village Resort

When you buy DVC points, you may be able to stay at the Polynesian Village Resort. This hotel has a relaxing, island theme to it. When you walk in, the employees even give you a lei to really set the atmosphere.

This is also a deluxe resort, so you’ll be staying in the highest luxury the whole time.

You’ll also be able to have easy access to all of the Disney World parks, so you won’t have to worry about parking in their huge parking lots. For example, if you want to go to the Magic Kingdom, you can just hop on the boat. To go to Epcot, you can take a monorail or take the Skyliner to the Hollywood Studios.

However, to get to the Skyliner, you’ll first have to go through Epcot, so make sure you have a valid park pass.

If you don’t want to venture into the parks but still grab the fireworks show, you’ll also have a great view of the firework show. They also time up the music so you don’t even have to fight all the crowds in the park.

Plus, the food at the Polynesian Village Resort is so diverse. You’ll have over twelve different options to dine at, like the Ohana, the Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto, or the Pineapple Lanai. You can get their famous Dole Whip at their Pineapple Lanai stand!

Animal Kingdom Lodge

If you are an animal lover, you have to stay at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge on your Disney vacation.

You’ll be able to experience all kinds of great wildlife, and the atmosphere of the resort will make you feel like you’re on a real-life safari.

The ceilings in the Jambo House are towering, and you’ll be able to see all kinds of safari decor. When you walk past the lobby, you’ll also be able to see huge windows that let you see ostriches, zebras, giraffes, and other animals.

There are also a few pools on this resort; however, you likely won’t be able to see the animals from them.

If you want to get up close with the animals, you can also go on a semi-private tour. These are hosted for the day or night. If you go at night, you’ll be able to get night vision goggles as well to really be able to see the animals.

The hotel rooms at this resort are pretty standard. However, it’s more of what’s outside your room that will really be worth the money.

BoardWalk Inn

The BoardWalk Inn will immediately give you Coney Island vibes. This vibe is different from the rest of their resorts, but you’ll have all kinds of experiences to try out here.

For example, you can go clubbing, play carnival games, view Crystal Lake, or walk on their boardwalk.

This hotel isn’t too far from Epcot and the Skyliner, which makes it easy to get to Epcot or Hollywood Studios. You’ll also be able to see the Epcot firework shows perfectly.

However, keep in mind that this resort doesn’t have any restaurants actually inside the resort. All of their dining options are out on the boardwalk, but it’s not too far of a walk. This is also a resort that is more geared towards adults rather than children.

Grand Floridian

The Grand Floridian is a Victorian resort vibe. It’s known for its live jazz music and huge lobby that is welcoming.

You can access the Magic Kingdom quickly from this hotel by just riding the Monorail to its next stop.

Contemporary Resort

The Contemporary Resort opened in 1971, and it has a Magic Kingdom vibe to it. Even though it’s an older hotel, the amenities inside have been updated, and they’re always looking for new ways to improve it.

Getting to the parks is really easy at this hotel. In fact, the monorail goes right through the middle of the hotel. If you haven’t stayed at this resort before but have taken the monorail, you’ve definitely seen a sneak peek of this beautiful resort.

There is a large pool at this resort, which is great to relax at on the days that you’re not going to the parks. You can also take a tour out on Bay Lake. Sometimes you can even rent your own boat and go fishing!

Also, two of the best restaurants are actually located at the restaurant. If you want to dine with the characters like Minnie, Goofy, Mickey, and Pluto, you should head to Chef Mickey. However, keep in mind that these dining experiences can be more expensive than your average dining experience.

If you want something for the adults, you can also go to the California Grill and enjoy food like grilled bison, sushi, and craft beer.

Discover More Disney Resorts

These are only a few of the best Disney resorts, but there are many more in Orlando.

We know that figuring out how to plan a Disney vacation can be stressful and overwhelming, but we’re here to help you out.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more articles just like this one.