What Are the Best Hikes in Arches National Park?

Hiking through Arches National Park is one of the most rewarding experiences of any hiking trail in America. This beautiful national park is filled with picturesque scenes of natural sandstone arches, stone formations, and backcountry. There are many different hikes in Arches National Park, ranging from easy to moderate to difficult. Whether you’re looking for quick and easy hikes for the whole family or challenging hikes off of the beaten path, you’ll want to know which are the best hikes in Arches National Park. That’s where we come in to help. Today, we’ll explore some of the most popular hikes in this national park and what they involve. So, let’s get started.

The Park Avenue Trail

One of the top picks for hiking in Arches National Park is the Park Avenue Trail. The Park Avenue trail is one of the first trails in the park. It’s a one-mile trail that follows through the bottom of a canyon along the base of numerous formations, including Courthouse Towers, The Organ, and the Tower of Babel. The Park Avenue trail is the perfect beginner’s hike at the park, offering gorgeous views and incredible picture opportunities, and it’s kid-friendly.

Delicate Arch

Delicate Arch is not only an iconic symbol of the American West but also one of the top hikes in Arches National Park. Delicate Arch is a three-mile hike that makes a steady climb of about 480 feet in elevation from the starting point. The final part of the trail follows a narrow ledge that drops into a natural slickrock bowl. Though the hike is challenging, it’s worth it once you make it to this incredible arch. Keep in mind that once you begin the hike, there is not much shade. So, ensure to bring sun protection and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Fiery Furnace

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind hike in this park, none compare to Fiery Furnace. Fiery Furnace isn’t actually a trail. Instead, it’s a permitted maze-like area full of sandstone fins, arches, and challenging terrain. We recommend having an experienced guide with you to navigate Fiery Furnace and make the most of your experience. Despite its challenges, this hike is a fan-favorite for visitors of Arches thanks to the breathtaking scenery.

Double Arches

Featured in the opening scene of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” Double Arches is one of the most popular hikes in Arches National Park. The hike itself is a simple gravel trail that leads to one sandstone fin that holds two arches. Double Arches is an excellent hike for the whole family. This easy, short hike offers fun rock scrambling that you and the kids will enjoy while taking in the sight of these massive twin arches.

Primitive Loop

For those looking for a real adventure, the Primitive Loop is not for a novice hiker. It’s an eight-mile hike that passes by seven arches and several canyons and provides picturesque views across the backcountry in Arches National Park. Primitive Loop includes heights, thin ledges, and rocky terrain that offer a serious challenge. If you’re considering this trail, you should be ready to use your hands, knees, and elbows to overcome some of the obstacles. Though it may not be for the faint of heart, Primitive Loop is a rewarding hike you won’t soon forget.

Hiking in Arches National Park

This scenic national park offers many more sights and trails to see than the hikes we’ve listed here. However, these five hiking trails offer some of the most rewarding experiences around, including gorgeous sights, views, and plenty of fun to be had. So, if you’re planning a trip to Arches soon, be sure to check out some of these hikes during your stay.