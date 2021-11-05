Where To Travel Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Traveling offers an opportunity to explore the world. When you travel, you may interact with people from other cultures and practice different languages. You may also see different climactic zones, such as polar, tropical, or dry climates. Traveling can also provide you with an opportunity to visit different biomes, including rainforests, deserts, or tundra.

Some people travel to get away and relax. Others want to enjoy specific experiences. Whatever your reasons, choosing a destination can be challenging because there are multiple places where you may fulfill your goals. How can you know which destination’s right for you? Your zodiac sign may hold the answers.

What’s a zodiac sign, and how can it determine where you should travel?

There are twelve zodiac signs. Many people can identify their birth signs based on the constellation where the sun’s located when they’re born. The signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Pisces, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each sign’s associated with personality traits, lucky numbers, and ideal occupations.

Your birth sign isn’t the only sign that affects your personality. People also have an ascendant sign. The ascendant sign’s also known as the rising sign. Rising signs are identified by completing a birth chart. Your time of birth, birthdate, and birthplace determine your ascendant sign. Determining whether you’re Scorpio rising, Leo rising, or Capricorn rising can help you clarify your character and abilities you should be using in your daily life.

While your rising sign can offer personal clarity, your rising and birth signs are governed by elements. For example, Aries is a fire sign, Taurus is an earth sign, Gemini is an air sign, and Cancer is a water sign. Identifying your birth and ascendant signs can help you identify the elements you enjoy most, which can help you choose a suitable destination when traveling. Suppose Scorpio’s your birth sign, and you’re Pisces rising. These are both water signs, suggesting you may enjoy a trip to the ocean or a lake, enabling you to relax by the water or enjoy water sports, such as kayaking or swimming.

How can zodiac signs make the most of traveling in Canada?

Having a credit card makes it easy to travel because you can use your card to book hotel rooms and tour packages. Many cards also offer insurance, protecting you from false charges. The best travel credit card for Canada may depend on your destination. Tangerine World Mastercard offers multiple benefits. It doesn’t charge an annual fee and provides rental car insurance when you use it to book a rental car. Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite has an annual fee of $120 but offers 4 percent cash back on expenses such as bills and groceries. It may be a suitable credit card if you plan to spend a lot of time camping and buying groceries so you can cook your meals. The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite doesn’t charge an annual fee until your second year as a cardholder and it offers Aeroplan travel rewards, which may appeal to frequent travelers.

Once you’ve signed up for an ideal credit card, choose your destination. Water signs may opt to visit Canadian destinations such as Muskoka or the Gulf Islands. Air signs such as Gemini and Libra may enjoy traveling to the Gulf Islands by floatplane from Vancouver. Earth signs may enjoy exploring Dinosaur Provincial Park and the rest of Canada’s Badlands. Fire signs, such as Aries and Sagittarius, are creative and spontaneous, which is why they may prefer traveling to a city like Vancouver or Toronto with plenty of outdoor and indoor entertainment options.

Identifying your zodiac sign can help you identify ideal destinations when you travel. Your birth or rising sign’s element may be a factor, or you could choose a destination suited to your sign’s characteristics.