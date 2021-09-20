Ways to Keep the Kitchen Clean and Sanitary Before and After Cooking

Keeping a Clean Kitchen

One of the most important things that you can do in taking care of your kitchen is making sure that it is clean before and after you cook. This means that you have to take special care to wipe down surfaces and sanitize them as well. The kitchen is an area that must be kept very clean because people will actually be eating what you make in the kitchen. You need to be careful to keep it as clean as possible, so here are three ways to do so.

Wipe Down Surfaces Each Time You Use Them

You should wipe down your surfaces before you use them and after you use them. For example, if you are cutting vegetables on a cutting board, then you should wipe down the cutting board and the countertop that you were setting the cutting board on before you use it. You should wipe it down with sanitizing solution so that it cleans off any bacteria that may be on the surface.

You should wipe down the surface with a clean dry cloth, then wipe it down with a cloth soaked and sanitizing solution, and then wipe it down with another clean dry cloth to dry it off. This applies to kitchen sinks, too. You should do this for both the cutting board and the countertop. This will make it so that the area you are cooking in is absolutely clean for use. This will make your life a lot easier and it will prevent any contraction of bacteria.

You have to be very careful about bacterial issues in the kitchen because raw meats carry bacteria that can be contagious. You need to make sure that every countertop is always wiped down because you never know what food you are cooking with may have bacteria on it when it is in its raw state.

Sanitizing Solution

You should use sanitizing solution to wipe down all of your surfaces. The solution can be made of a combination of water and a small amount of bleach. You want to make sure that you don’t use too much bleach, as bleach is hazardous to ingest. Instead, you can put ten parts water to one part bleach in a large bucket and dip a clean cloth in it in order to get your sanitizing solution. This will give you a solution that will get rid of bacteria without leaving too much bleach on your surfaces.

Sanitizing solutions are good because they get rid of bacteria that might be present on the surfaces in your kitchen. You can use a homemade bleach solution for sanitization as we suggest above, or you can purchase a sanitizer spray from the store. At your local drugstore, grocery store, or big box store you may find pre-made sanitizing solutions. Clorox makes some great solutions and so do many other cleaning companies.

When you are shopping around for a sanitization solution, make sure to read the labels. The labels will often tell you how effective the formula is at getting rid of bacteria. The labels will also tell you if it has been tested and how effective it has been proven in laboratory tests. It will tell you if it is safe to use on kitchen surfaces, too. The label will tell you the primary ingredients and many of them will use bleach as a primary ingredient.

You may choose to get a sanitizing solution that has a fresh scent, such as a tropical scent of clean laundry. You may want to use a sanitizing solution that is free of scent when you are using it in the kitchen, as it may scent your foods. Make sure you get something clean and simple for the kitchen.

Double-Check That Everything is Clean

Double-check that everything is clean before you use it. This can mean doing a visual spot check so that you can see if there are any crumbs or debris on the countertops. This can also mean checking if there are any watermarks on the countertop. It is always best to be safe rather than sorry, so just wipe down any surfaces if you are not sure if you have already wiped them down or not. This will save you trouble in the long term and guarantee a clean kitchen.