3 Types Of Links To Utilise In SEO

Are you looking to learn more about links and the power they have on the internet? If so, you’re in the right place. According to Niche Inbound, these are some of the most common types of links on the internet.

Image Links

The text within the alt and title tags is used by search engines to interpret the image’s relationship to the page. To make an image a link, you must include the <img> tag within an <a> tag.

Nofollow Links

A nofollow link may be used to prevent search engines from crawling pages that are essentially a waste of time, which is advantageous for boosting a site’s crawl budget.

Search engine robots will attempt to follow all internal links on a site if nofollow isn’t used. Search engines may crawl higher-value material more frequently if the amount of low-value pages that need to be crawled is decreased.

The use of rel=”nofollow” allows webmasters to instruct search engines crawlers that a particular link should not pass equity to other sites and should be disregarded from a discovery and equity standpoint

.

In September 2019, Google made the following modifications to their nofollow directive:

rel=“sponsored” – The sponsored attribute should be used to identify links that are for commercial purposes because sponsorship and compensation arrangements exist.

rel=“ugc” – User Generated Content typically involves blog comments or forums; it refers to anything generated by a user.

All nofollow, sponsored, and ugc links are now treated as indications of which connections to explore in search and when crawling, rather than just a signal.

Rel Links

The most frequent way to utilize the “rel” link in SEO is to use the canonical tag. The canonical tag is used to declare which URL should be indexed by search engines. When content is duplicated, it can cause a variety of problems for SEO, including decreased PageRank.

When the content on your site is not indexed by Google, you may experience an issue with duplicate URLs. This can happen in a variety of ways, for example:

Duplicate content

Protocol (HTTP versions of HTTPS pages)

Index.php duplicate pages

Duplicate pages rendering on www. and non-www.

The hreflang tag, which is utilized on international websites to serve foreign language versions of a site, is one sort of rel link that’s frequently used in SEO.

Final Notes

<a> links are one of the most essential tags for SEO. The anchor text is the text displayed for the clickable link, which can be anything from a keyword to an entire URL. The <a> tag’s text value is essential for search engines to assess the relatedness of linked-from material to the target page. You should use relevant and descriptive anchor texts to indicate to search engines the subject of the source page to external linking.

Commercial anchor text from other websites is one of the most frequent types of link abuse, and it may result in a website’s ranking reduction or penalties.