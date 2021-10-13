7 Tips For Your ecommerce Strategy

There’s always room for improvement. That is the motto of every successful ecommerce business. However, to achieve more sales, you must invest time and effort in marketing. If you’re running low on ideas or just want a little inspiration, keep reading. We’ve compiled a list of seven effective ecommerce marketing strategies with help from Bulldog Digital Media for you to utilise right now.

What is ecommerce marketing?

An ecommerce marketing campaign is a set of activities aimed at increasing awareness of and interest in your online retail business. The most effective ecommerce marketing strategies integrate online and offline marketing techniques across all stages of the funnel, from awareness through consideration to purchase and retention. We’ll go over the top ecommerce marketing strategies right now, ranging from tried-and-true to more cutting-edge ideas that we predict you haven’t considered yet.

Concentrate on the customer experience

Customer experience is a big concern right now. As the ecommerce world becomes increasingly crowded, one approach for brands to stand out is by exceeding customer expectations. Is it pleasant to browse the site? Do customers receive prompt replies to their inquiries? Exceptional customer service and quick responses are no longer optional for ecommerce merchants. They’re what consumers expect. In fact, three-quarters of consumers demand immediate ecommerce customer care services!

Up and cross-sell strategies

WIf a consumer is already primed to buy, it’s the perfect moment to suggest they either level up the product they’re looking at or purchase additional related goods in order to get the most out of their purchase. This is where up-selling and cross-selling come in handy.

Any business may benefit from cross-selling. Examine your product inventory and consumer purchasing information to see which items are most frequently purchased together. Suggest those items in a related goods carousel, and watch your cart totals rise.

With product reviews, you can help eliminate hesitation

What else can you include on your product pages? Customer feedback is another thing that may help. They may be useful in increasing your conversion rate. Take a look at these numbers:

Positive ratings improve the conversion rate for higher-priced products by nearly 400%! Reviews boost sales by 18%.

According to a recent survey, 72% of customers feel more at ease when purchasing something if it has evaluations.

Include wish lists

Customers can use wish lists to create related items carousels on your site, which are also an excellent material for their wish lists. Customers may use your site’s wish list functionality to add things they’re interested in, even if they aren’t ready to buy yet.

Use video

Video has increased website traffic by 83% of marketers, according to HubSpot. 84% of customers say a company’s video convinced them to buy their product, which is even better. Make use of that power for your site! Create videos to demonstrate how to use your product, and post them on your product pages. Unboxing videos can be a great way to add excitement and intrigue to your offering.

On Instagram, get popular

When it comes to social media, you need to be interacting with influencers. Influencers take a basic consumer review and turn it into something huge. A customer review was written by an average person who merely influences people when they are already on your site. Influencers are individuals your consumers look up to and respect. They’re people your potential customers follow on Instagram when they’re looking at their friends’ posts or discovering items to buy.

Content is king

Videos are only one aspect of your ecommerce content marketing toolkit. Search traffic and additional clicks can be earned by savvy ecommerce content marketing.