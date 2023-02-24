Going on a vacation to Hawaii is amazing because of many reasons. The beautiful beaches and nature, amazing weather, and overall atmosphere are all perfect for a vacation. However, a big part of any vacation is the food you try while there, and this goes for Hawaii too. Fortunately, Hawaii has plenty of local specialties that are both exotic and extremely good, according to tourists and locals. If your vacation feels like it’s missing something, consider trying some of the local foods to spice it up. But now you might wonder what the best options are to try. Well, in order to help you out, we put together a list of our favorite 6 dishes you must try while in Hawaii.

1. Kalua Pua’a

Starting the list of dishes you must try while in Hawaii is a meat dish. Kalua Pua’a is a pork dish, slow cooked in an underground oven, which results in meat that is cooked perfectly evenly and essentially falls off the bone. The wood smoke in the oven helps give the meat a strong but pleasant taste without using any condiments. When served over rice, kalua pua’a can be an entire meal by itself. All in all, while kalua pua’a isn’t the most unique dish in Hawaii, it’s an excellent example of their cuisine. And while you’re vacationing in Hawaii, make sure you do some interesting things as well as enjoy their food. After all, Hawaii has plenty for you to see and do, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

2. Poke

Poke is one of the undeniable staples of Hawaii, and for very good reason. This is a dish so beloved by both tourists and locals that it even made it to the mainland. However, we can guarantee that poke made on the islands is a much better experience than on the mainland. Poke is a dish of diced raw fish, usually ahi tuna, combined with sesame seeds, onions, limu seaweed, and soy sauce. Occasionally, the ahi tuna is replaced by other freshwater fish or octopus. Also, poke is typically served with rice, which makes it a delicious dish made from very simple ingredients. However, while preparing for the trip, make sure to prepare yourself for changes in the climate. The climate on the islands is much different compared to the mainland, so come prepared.

3. Lomi Lomi Salmon

If you want to literally spice things up, then the next of the dishes you must try while in Hawaii is for you. Lomi lomi salmon is similar to poke in the sense that it uses raw fish, but the techniques used to prepare it are much different. First, the salmon is massaged continuously, then combined with tomatoes, onions, and hot peppers. This combination offers a tangy yet very satisfying taste, which has made it a favorite of both locals and tourists. This is a dish you simply have to try when you want to mix things up on your vacation. And while preparing for your vacation, make sure to remember every expense you need to plan for. The last thing you want is for your vacation to be ruined by getting blindsided by expenses, after all.

4. Haupia

With this next dish the underground oven returns, this time for dessert. Haupia is a traditional dessert made from coconut, which is combined with arrowroot and baked in an underground oven. There are some modern versions of the dish, in which the cream is boiled separately, and cornstarch is added to improve thickness before being chilled in the fridge. Whichever method is used, we can guarantee that haupia will make for an incredibly satisfying end to a meal. While vacationing in Hawaii, however, remember that you shouldn’t bring all of your important belongings with you. However, experts from movingtransparent.com note that you shouldn’t leave them in your hotel room either. As such, the best choice is to rent out a short-term storage unit and leave those belongings there.

5. Poi

Poi is a classic side dish in Hawaii, and we strongly recommend you try it. The dish is made from taro root, which is a vegetable very similar to sweet potato. The taro root is either baked or steamed, then pounded and slowly mixed with water until it forms a thick paste. Once prepared, you can use it as a dipping sauce, or add it to dishes like lomi lomi salmon or kalua pua’a. As we mentioned, poi is a classic side dish, and it’s honestly the perfect companion to most Hawaiian foods, so you really can’t go wrong with combining it with other dishes. However, if you’re worried about breaking the bank while in Hawaii, remember that you can enjoy Hawaii even on a budget. Your options may be a little limited, but there’s still plenty to do and see while watching your budget.

6. Lau Lau

Lau lau is another staple of the Hawaiian islands, and it’s perfect for any kind of situation. Whether it’s a large gathering, a get-together of friends, or something more intimate, lau lau is the perfect dish. Lau lau includes either pork or fish which is wrapped in taro plant leaves and then slowly cooked in an underground oven. It takes several hours to cook the dish to perfection, but it is by far one of the best things you can experience in Hawaii, food-wise.

6 dishes you must try while in Hawaii – closing thoughts

Hawaii has as many amazing dishes for you to try as there are things to see on the islands. Hawaiian food makes the perfect companion for a vacation, and it is guaranteed to leave you satisfied. So, while enjoying your vacation on the islands, make sure to try some of the local delicacies. While some of them have made it to the mainland, we can guarantee that having them on the islands is going to be a much better experience for you overall. We hope this list of 6 dishes you must try while in Hawaii helps you find some amazing food on your vacation, and we wish you a good day.