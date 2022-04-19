Luxurious Summer Essentials

Summer is right around the corner, and it has a lot of us thinking about our travel plans or activities we’ll be enjoying in the perfect weather. While you may already have many bathing suits, you may not feel as confident as you’d like to in them. After all, even those with the most positive self-image still feel timid the first time taking off our coverups on the beach.

When you need to make sure that you look and feel your best, there is a great adage to live by: quality over quantity. Sure, you could go to any big box or corporate retailer and purchase six suits and sarongs for the same price as one high-end one, but which will you feel the best about? The higher the quality of your swimwear, the better it will hold you in, hold you up and make you feel great – not to mention it will last longer.

While budgeting is essential, it’s equally important to splurge every once in a while, especially if it’s on something you’re going to use often. And, whether you’re using it here in Hawaii or on vacation somewhere else, your swimsuits and coverups get a lot of use. You may have already updated your closet but not your swimwear drawer, so let’s dive into how to look luxurious this summer and feel fantastic doing so.

The Oversized Hat

All dermatologists agree that your number one accessory in summer is a hat to keep your skin looking its best. Take things to the next level and get yourself a beautiful, oversized sun hat. You can go with any material you like – cotton, straw, linen – it doesn’t matter. But, protecting your beautiful face and looking fabulous is paramount whether you’re poolside or on the oceanfront.

Cute Cover Ups

Beach cover ups are not only essential when you’re walking from your home or resort to the oceanside, but they’re acceptable in a lot of restaurants and bars too. Making sure you purchase the perfect swimsuit cover up for your body type is essential. Find one in a material that is breathable, and that moves with your body. Cover ups come in one-pieces or just bottoms.

They also come in various lengths, so if you want more leg coverage, you can get that; if you prefer shorter lengths, you can have that too. Make sure your coverup matches the suit you wear, and if you have multiple suits, you can opt for a neutral like black or white. Additionally, if you spend a lot of time in a bathing suit, it’s worth investing in several cover ups that go with your different suits or moods.

Oversized Sunglasses

Supersized sunnies are a must when you want to look chic in the summertime. Not only can they hide potential eye bags or dark circles under your eyes from the late-night fun you’ll have during the summer, but they also protect your skin. If not covered by sunglasses, the delicate skin next to your eyes can lead to premature aging and wrinkles, also known as “crow’s feet.” If you want to avoid the price tag of Botox or protect existing treatments you’ve had done, luxe sunglasses are essential this summer.

Stylish Swimwear

Obviously, your bathing suit is the pièce de résistance for looking chic and luxurious in the summer. Whether you want to go with a one-piece, a bikini, or a tankini, it’s your call, but choosing one that you look and feel great in is paramount. Bathing suits can be tricky, you want to look and feel sexy, but you also want to feel like your suit is hiding any problem areas.

Add to that the need to be comfortable while being held in all the right places, and it becomes quite a balancing act. Investing in designer or high-end swimwear is worth it as it covers all those bases. It can be tempting to skimp on your swimwear, but in the end, paying for higher quality will always work in your favor.

The lazy, hazy days of summer are a time to try and relax and be carefree. Let the least of your worries be what to wear and how to feel chic while wearing it. Use the must-haves mentioned above to look fabulous as your guide during your shopping for your beach and poolside essentials this summer.