10 Amazing Things You Can Do on Your Trip to Southern Ireland

Ireland, the country that made river dancing popular, is famous for many other amazing activities. From beautiful landscapes to places of ancient history, Ireland has it all. Although all of Ireland is free to explore and if you have the chance, you should too, but in this article, we are going to focus on Southern Ireland. The Southern part of Ireland is usually more popular among tourists.

If you are looking for a traveling destination, especially in Europe, then a trip to Southern Ireland will be worth your money and time.

Here is a list of amazing things you can do in Southern Ireland.

1. Visit Killarney National Park

When people think about a park, they imagine an open area with a paved road, some trees, and maybe a pond. But Killarney National Park is not an ordinary park. It is a 26,000 acres park filled with green trees and rocky terrain.

This Park certainly feels like it came straight out of a fantasy novel. If you want to feel enchanted and mesmerized by local Irish beauty, you should visit the Killarney National Park.

Killarney is located in the south of County Kerry and the best time to visit would be during spring and autumn. The Park is completely free to roam around and venture. If you want to experience all of Southern Ireland, plan a 7-Day Ireland Itinerary but don’t forget to add Killarney Park to your go-to list.

2. Enjoy the Local Beer

If you are visiting Ireland, then obviously you need to enjoy the famous Irish beer. No matter where you are in southern Ireland, you will find a beer stand or a brewery right around the corner. If you are visiting during Saint Patrick’s Day, then you will be amazed at the variety of beer this country produces. Visit the local pubs and try them out.

3. Witness the Blarney Stone

This 15th-century rock is not just any rock. Legend has it that this rock was part of the famous Blarney castle. If you kiss this stone, you will be enchanted with super convincing and persuading power.

Even if it is just fantasy, tourists who come to visit Ireland do not miss the chance to kiss this famous stone. You could say it has become a tradition among tourists. So, if you get the chance, do visit this place. Who knows, maybe you could be the chosen one blessed with the rock’s power.

4. Check out the Wildlife at Basket Island

Many areas on this planet are left undisturbed by the human race. Although most of them are difficult to reach, Basket Island is not. This island is completely void of human civilization. And so, wildlife thrives in this place.

Deer, red foxes, badgers, Irish elks, and even whales are sighted here. If you want an outdoor adventure, pack your outdoor gear, set up a tent on the island, and become one with nature. Be sure to go on a boat tour to enjoy aquatic wildlife.

5. Go Sightseeing at Ring of Kerry

This spot is beloved by divers. If you want to check the wonderful life that is hiding under the blue ocean, you need to visit the Ring of Kerry.

You can get the service of local diving guides and go for a visit underwater. But diving is not the only activity you can do here. You can go to the beautiful Torc Waterfall or the uninhabited rocky Skellig Island. And after you are exhausted from these pursuits, visit the nearby towns of Killarney and Kenmare for quick refreshment.

6. Spend Time with Dolphins

This is one sport that you are bound to remember for the rest of your life. Dolphins are friendly creatures that enjoy human company.

Dolphin sightings have become so popular in Dingle, Ireland that one particular dolphin named Fungi has become the main attraction of Dingle. Whenever Fungi sees boats filled with humans, he lets out sounds of happiness and follows the boat around.

Some people are even able to take selfies where Fungi is seen smiling. Ask any local people that you want to meet Fungi, and they will be glad to take you on a boat tour.

7. Enjoy the Music

The Concert takes place all over Ireland almost all year long. Some famous locations in Southern Ireland for concerts are Limerick and Cork.

Concerts of Metal and Rock bands are something Irish people enjoy the most. Headbang throughout the night and lose yourself in the mosh pit while enjoying these concerts.

If metal is too much for your musical taste, then enjoy classic Irish folk music. Traditional Irish instruments can be serenading. No matter what type of music you enjoy, experience what Southern Ireland has to offer.

8. Visit the Castles

All European countries are famous for their sturdy, gorgeous castles. Ireland is no different. Castles that were built in the Middle Ages to defend themselves from foreign attacks, especially the Vikings, are standing tall to this day.

Some famous castles located in Southern Ireland are Rock of Cashel, Ross Castle, Ballyclare Castle, and so on. These castles showcase the architectural beauty of ancient Irish civilization.

9. Check out the Wondrous Landscapes

Castles and parks are not the only things to see in Southern Ireland. There are beautiful landscapes scattered all across the region which are a sight for sore eyes.

The famous Glarus Oratory is one of few standing ancient Christian churches. Polaron Dolmen is considered to be the Stonehenge of Ireland. Who placed these stones and why these were placed here is yet to be answered.

The Gap of Dunlop is another huge area you can venture into that is located between County Kerry’s Purple Mountain and MacGillycuddy’s Reeks Mountain range. This gap was once a flowing river that dried up and gave birth to this beautiful landscape.

10. Dine at Irish Restaurants

Ireland has some unique dishes that you will rarely find in any other country. You will never run out of new dishes to try here.

Soda bread, Shellfish curry, Colcannon and champ, Black and white pudding, and a number of unique dishes are plenty. Let us not forget about the famous Irish Stew, a ritualistic dish that is found in almost every restaurant.

But remember, eating and dining in Ireland is not cheap. However, with a little research, you can make a budget-friendly trip and still enjoy local delicacies.

Final Thoughts

Ireland is a country that has a lot to offer. Mountains, beaches, wildlife, stone castles, enchanting parks, cultural programs, food, drinks, bustling cities, incredible nightlife; you name it. So, plan to make a budget and create a bucket list of things you want to do and places you want to visit in Southern Ireland.