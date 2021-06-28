Travel on a Budget: 9 Tips to Save your Money

There’s nothing difficult about organizing a budget trip – just spend a little more time preparing. With a little planning and the use of savings secrets, your trip is already organized. How can you go abroad without spending all the money you’ve saved and earned? These are easy tips that will help you save some money to watch movies on Netflix or pop over to these and play funny games.

Limit Yourself to a Small Bag

Travel light and take only the essentials with you. It will save you time and money. You won’t have to wait for baggage claim or pay for excess weight. With low-cost airlines, any luggage is basically charged separately and can cost you a pretty penny.

It is also easier to move around with a small bag, and there is less chance of losing it, as with suitcases.

Use Search Engines When Buying Airline Tickets

When buying airline tickets, use sites that compare prices from different airlines and agencies. But before you pay, compare prices on several services. If you’re not sure of the price you can expect to pay for a flight, check the website of the airline if there are any special offers available. So be prepared to buy a ticket right away because it may not be available after all.

The cheapest tickets you can buy a year before your trip, 2-3 months beforehand, and a few days before departure.

Travel at Night

Travelling at night by train and bus is cheaper. It will also save money on hotel costs. On trains, it’s best to take first class seats. So you can definitely relax and sleep. Buses are not as comfortable to sleep on, but there are great options for overnight trips – slipper buses.

There are some in Vietnam, for example. Instead of the usual seats inside the cabin, there are seats that fold out like beds. Each passenger is given a blanket and a bottle of water that is included in the ticket price. This is a great option for a comfortable and budget trip at night.

Buy Last Minute Trips for the Sake of Tickets

Sometimes last minute tours cost so little that they are cheaper than airfare to the resort. The flight will be direct, and the tour package also includes insurance and hotel transfers. So, it makes sense to buy a package to the cheapest hotel just to fly to the desired destination. And then select the hotel where you would really like to stay.

Take Advantage of Secret Hotel Offers

If you don’t have a limited time to search for accommodation, take advantage of special services that offer discounts from hotels. You won’t know exactly at which hotel you’ve rented a room, but you can get up to 80% off your accommodation. The room rate drops as the check-in date approaches. It is more profitable for hotels to rent out their accommodation for at least a certain amount of money than to earn nothing. So if you can vary your departure date and you do not care so much about the name of the hotel, use such sites.

Use Transplantation as an Extra Option

Flight tickets are cheaper if you buy them on a connecting flight. Some may see the stopover as an added challenge, while others may see it as an opportunity to see something in between. For example, if you take a ticket to Sri Lanka with a stopover in the UAE, there is the opportunity to walk around one of the most popular cities in the Emirates, Dubai.

Fly During the Low Season

Tours and flights are most expensive during holidays and the high tourist season. The cheapest time to buy them is when demand drops – on weekdays or when it’s not the hottest time. Check the weather for your desired destination, prepare yourself and go on your trip. A bonus to cheap flights are discounts on accommodation and entertainment, as well as a lack of tourists.

Avoid Public Holidays

Flights on holidays are always more expensive. If you want an inexpensive holiday and see the city at your own pace, make sure you are not flying to Venice or Rio de Janeiro at the height of carnival, and that your dates in China do not fall in the “golden week” of holidays, when the country celebrates China’s Education Day and locals do not work and walk around the parks and attractions. During major festivals, hotels are hard to find, and those that are available tend to be quite expensive.

Disconnect From the Phone on Holiday

Before traveling, don’t be lazy to find out the details of roaming on your tariff. Activate an option that will keep your mobile phone bill down during your holiday, or simply buy a local SIM when you arrive.

It’s great to combine holidays with a digital detox – when you switch off all gadgets for at least a day, or even a couple of weeks, forget about social media, reboot your head, and re-learn how to perceive the world without the prism of your phone. It’s also a good way to save on your mobile phone bill.